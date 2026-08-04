Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,624 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 72,663 shares during the period. Entergy comprises about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Entergy worth $132,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $2,404,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ETR opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Entergy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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