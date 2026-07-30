Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,389 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Entergy were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported EPS of $1.03 , above the $1.01 analyst consensus in one estimate and the $0.94 Zacks consensus. Revenue reached $3.52 billion , also ahead of expectations. Entergy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Improve Year Over Year

Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported EPS of , above the $1.01 analyst consensus in one estimate and the $0.94 Zacks consensus. Revenue reached , also ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased 5.7% , led by a 9.9% rise in industrial volume , reinforcing the investment case that data centers and broader industrial growth can drive demand. Entergy Texas also received an approximately $200 million Texas Energy Fund grant for reliability improvements. Entergy Reports $483 Million Second Quarter Earnings and Affirms 2026 Guidance

Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased , led by a , reinforcing the investment case that data centers and broader industrial growth can drive demand. Entergy Texas also received an approximately for reliability improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.45 , broadly in line with the approximately $4.40 analyst forecast. The unchanged outlook supports earnings visibility but did not provide a new catalyst. Entergy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , broadly in line with the approximately $4.40 analyst forecast. The unchanged outlook supports earnings visibility but did not provide a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EPS declined from $1.05 a year earlier, while higher operating costs and interest expense weighed on results. Entergy also completed a $2.175 billion common-stock offering with a forward component, raising potential shareholder dilution and financing concerns. Entergy Reports Q2 Earnings, Strengthens Grid and Balance Sheet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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