Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 3,438.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,910 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 53,556 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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