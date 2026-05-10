Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,085 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $42,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.45%.Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.93.

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Key Enterprise Products Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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