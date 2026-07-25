Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 410.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Lennox International worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lennox International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $556.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:LII opened at $540.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $529.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.86. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.06 and a 1-year high of $668.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennox International's payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

See Also

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