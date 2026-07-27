Entropy Technologies LP Buys 7,419 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,869 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in XPO were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,048,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,747 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens upgraded XPO to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of XPO from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.76.

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XPO Stock Down 0.2%

XPO stock opened at $212.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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