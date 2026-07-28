Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 16,103 eBay Inc. $EBAY

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,103 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on eBay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

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eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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