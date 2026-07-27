Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.14 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,707 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.1%

DINO opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings cut HF Sinclair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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