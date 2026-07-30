Entropy Technologies LP Has $437,000 Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,738 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 684.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 346,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company's stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 22.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,967 shares of the company's stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded GFL Environmental from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.89.

View Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GFL Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: GFL reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16.3% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 14.8% to $591.2 million. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 125 basis points excluding mergers and acquisitions, commodity prices and diesel costs. GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

GFL reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16.3% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 14.8% to $591.2 million. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 125 basis points excluding mergers and acquisitions, commodity prices and diesel costs. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time this year, projecting mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics. Year-to-date acquisitions are expected to contribute approximately $435 million to $460 million in annualized revenue, supporting the growth outlook. GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time this year, projecting mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics. Year-to-date acquisitions are expected to contribute approximately $435 million to $460 million in annualized revenue, supporting the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: A report said at least six private-equity groups expressed interest in GFL, raising the possibility of strategic or takeover-related value for shareholders, although no transaction was announced. GFL Environmental gains on report of interest from at least six PE groups

A report said at least six private-equity groups expressed interest in GFL, raising the possibility of strategic or takeover-related value for shareholders, although no transaction was announced. Neutral Sentiment: Operating cash flow increased 30.6% year over year to $293.7 million, but capital expenditures totaled $202.4 million and total liabilities rose 25.9% to $9.8 billion, highlighting both improved cash generation and elevated leverage.

Operating cash flow increased 30.6% year over year to $293.7 million, but capital expenditures totaled $202.4 million and total liabilities rose 25.9% to $9.8 billion, highlighting both improved cash generation and elevated leverage. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings were $0.14 per share, below the $0.17 consensus estimate and down from $0.26 a year earlier. GFL also posted a $162.6 million net loss from continuing operations, indicating that higher costs and below-the-line items continue to pressure GAAP profitability. GFL Environmental Inc. Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

GFL Environmental Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.53%. GFL Environmental's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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