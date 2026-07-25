Entropy Technologies LP Has $8.87 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 252.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,855 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $386.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.77. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $306.03 and a 1-year high of $388.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

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