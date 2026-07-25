Entropy Technologies LP Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 709.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.9%

IDXX stock opened at $544.32 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $518.55 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $556.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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