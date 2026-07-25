Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,864 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 451,776 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.19.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $25.67 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.09. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Key Stories Impacting Kraft Heinz

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with Walt Disney spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Article Title

Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought 74,729 call options on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares.

Traders bought on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal LBO/take-private target may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Article Title

Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that KHC had fallen in the prior session, reflecting ongoing investor caution around the company’s fundamentals and the broader consumer-staples backdrop. Article Title

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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