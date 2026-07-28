Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.56 Million in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIAX. Mad River Investors lifted its stake in Miami International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 75,050 shares of the company's stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Miami International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,671 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Miami International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company's stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIAX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Miami International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Miami International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Miami International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Miami International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Miami International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.80.

View Our Latest Report on Miami International

Miami International Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:MIAX opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.31.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.74 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Miami International

In other news, EVP Barbara J. Comly sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 843,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,158,715.40. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Douglas M. Schafer, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 396,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,743,177.25. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,854 shares of company stock worth $31,679,840. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Miami International Company Profile

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Free Report).

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