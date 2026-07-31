Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in People Incorporated Common Stock $PPLI

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,476 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPLI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People Incorporated Common Stock Price Performance

NASDAQ PPLI opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. People Incorporated Common Stock has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, People Incorporated Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPLI

About People Incorporated Common Stock

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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