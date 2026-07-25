Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 910,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,460,000. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on SoFi to $18 from $17, signaling slightly improved confidence in the stock’s near-term value, even though the firm kept a Hold rating. Truist raises SoFi price target

Truist Financial raised its price target on SoFi to $18 from $17, signaling slightly improved confidence in the stock’s near-term value, even though the firm kept a rating. Positive Sentiment: SoFi is drawing attention for giving retail investors access to the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO, which could help reinforce the appeal of its investing platform and support user engagement. SoFi brings SpaceX IPO access

SoFi is drawing attention for giving retail investors access to the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO, which could help reinforce the appeal of its investing platform and support user engagement. Neutral Sentiment: New outlook pieces from Yahoo Finance and Zacks focus on Wall Street’s Q2 2026 estimates for SoFi’s revenue, earnings, and other key operating metrics, suggesting investors are waiting for the company to prove continued growth when results are reported. SoFi Q2 outlook article

New outlook pieces from Yahoo Finance and Zacks focus on Wall Street’s Q2 2026 estimates for SoFi’s revenue, earnings, and other key operating metrics, suggesting investors are waiting for the company to prove continued growth when results are reported. Neutral Sentiment: Another article compares SoFi with Coinbase as a high-growth investment, keeping the stock in the spotlight but offering no direct new fundamental catalyst. Coinbase vs. SoFi article

Another article compares SoFi with Coinbase as a high-growth investment, keeping the stock in the spotlight but offering no direct new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SoFi’s stock has also recently fallen more than the broader market, reflecting continued pressure on the shares as investors digest the company’s growth outlook and recent trading weakness. SoFi dips more than broader market

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock worth $2,182,523. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.83.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

SOFI stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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