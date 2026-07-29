Entropy Technologies LP Sells 15,059 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $7,974,926.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 551,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Down 9.7%

NBIS stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $299.86. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 4.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $227.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius continues to attract bullish attention because of rapid AI-cloud growth, strategic backing from Nvidia and major capacity agreements with Microsoft and Meta. Supporters argue these relationships could help justify the company’s elevated valuation. Can Nebius Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million?

Nebius continues to attract bullish attention because of rapid AI-cloud growth, strategic backing from Nvidia and major capacity agreements with Microsoft and Meta. Supporters argue these relationships could help justify the company’s elevated valuation. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment thesis says Nebius is transitioning from simply renting GPUs toward owning a broader, higher-margin AI-cloud platform. Reported AI-cloud revenue growth, contracted power capacity and anchor customers could create a long-term competitive advantage. Nebius: A Software Company The Market Insists On Renting Out

A bullish investment thesis says Nebius is transitioning from simply renting GPUs toward owning a broader, higher-margin AI-cloud platform. Reported AI-cloud revenue growth, contracted power capacity and anchor customers could create a long-term competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s reported strategic stake and Nebius’ $775 million asset-backed financing are viewed as validation and could help fund GPU deployments while limiting reliance on shareholder dilution. Nebius' Real Catalyst Isn't Nvidia

Nvidia’s reported strategic stake and Nebius’ $775 million asset-backed financing are viewed as validation and could help fund GPU deployments while limiting reliance on shareholder dilution. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius called an August 25 annual general meeting to approve its 2025 accounts and consider changes to its capital structure. The meeting is an upcoming corporate event, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Nebius Group Calls August 25 AGM

Nebius called an August 25 annual general meeting to approve its 2025 accounts and consider changes to its capital structure. The meeting is an upcoming corporate event, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Meta reportedly may resell excess AI-computing capacity at a premium. This could support demand for neocloud providers such as Nebius, although it also introduces uncertainty around Meta’s long-term infrastructure strategy.

Meta reportedly may resell excess AI-computing capacity at a premium. This could support demand for neocloud providers such as Nebius, although it also introduces uncertainty around Meta’s long-term infrastructure strategy. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary highlights that NBIS has already experienced a substantial run-up and may be vulnerable to a sharp valuation-driven correction if growth slows, margins disappoint or capital spending increases. Nebius Could Get Cut In Half

Bearish commentary highlights that NBIS has already experienced a substantial run-up and may be vulnerable to a sharp valuation-driven correction if growth slows, margins disappoint or capital spending increases. Negative Sentiment: The immediate retreat appears consistent with profit-taking and investor caution toward expensive, high-beta AI infrastructure stocks. Recent coverage emphasizes that the long-term opportunity is promising but not guaranteed, leaving NBIS particularly sensitive to sentiment and execution risks.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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