Entropy Technologies LP Sells 46,082 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,082 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in CarMax were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

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CarMax Trading Up 0.4%

KMX opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CarMax from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO Keith Barr bought 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $498,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 33,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,208.75. The trade was a 39.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,351.20. This represents a 11.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $735,574. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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