Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 106,355 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MaxLinear Trading Up 16.9%

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MaxLinear, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $128.30.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. MaxLinear's quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,301.12. This represents a 71.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

Further Reading

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