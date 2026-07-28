Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in RH $RH

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.06% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of RH by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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RH Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE RH opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. RH has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $257.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.RH's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 48,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $7,653,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,226,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $511,890,628.42. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alberini acquired 11,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.90 per share, with a total value of $1,832,329.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock worth $21,856,812. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent momentum may be supported by RH’s latest quarterly results, which exceeded analyst expectations on both adjusted loss per share and revenue, although sales still declined year over year. The company’s current-year EPS consensus is approximately $4.27.

Recent momentum may be supported by RH’s latest quarterly results, which exceeded analyst expectations on both adjusted loss per share and revenue, although sales still declined year over year. The company’s current-year EPS consensus is approximately $4.27. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently assign RH a consensus rating of “Hold” , indicating limited conviction that the stock has a clear near-term upside catalyst. RH Receives Consensus Hold Rating

Analysts currently assign RH a consensus rating of , indicating limited conviction that the stock has a clear near-term upside catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to face concerns over declining revenue, thin net margins, elevated leverage, and a valuation that remains demanding relative to the company’s recent operating performance.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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