Entrust Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $787,000. International Business Machines comprises 0.6% of Entrust Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $610,239,000 after acquiring an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after acquiring an additional 725,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $219.56 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $324.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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