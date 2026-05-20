Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 23,788 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,518 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.11.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest PepsiCo’s recent portfolio reset could accelerate growth, with affordability, innovation, and productivity helping drive better volume trends in North America Foods and supporting a stronger 2026 outlook. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary suggest PepsiCo’s recent portfolio reset could accelerate growth, with affordability, innovation, and productivity helping drive better volume trends in North America Foods and supporting a stronger 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some bullish commentary argues PepsiCo’s shares may still have room to run after a recent pullback, citing a strong first quarter and the possibility that the stock’s rally is just getting started. Article Title

Some bullish commentary argues PepsiCo’s shares may still have room to run after a recent pullback, citing a strong first quarter and the possibility that the stock’s rally is just getting started. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is being discussed as a possible beneficiary of the “permissible snacking” trend, which could broaden demand for its snack portfolio if consumers keep favoring healthier convenience foods. Article Title

PepsiCo is being discussed as a possible beneficiary of the “permissible snacking” trend, which could broaden demand for its snack portfolio if consumers keep favoring healthier convenience foods. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article highlighted that PepsiCo’s revenue can swing more seasonally than Coca-Cola’s, which reinforces PepsiCo’s more variable quarterly pattern but does not point to a fresh catalyst by itself. Article Title

A comparison article highlighted that PepsiCo’s revenue can swing more seasonally than Coca-Cola’s, which reinforces PepsiCo’s more variable quarterly pattern but does not point to a fresh catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PepsiCo to $160 from $165 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term despite still implying some gain from current levels. Article Title

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PepsiCo to $160 from $165 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term despite still implying some gain from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Some valuation-focused commentary says PepsiCo looks fairly priced rather than cheap versus peers, which may temper enthusiasm for buyers seeking a deeper discount. Article Title

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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