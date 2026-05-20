Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 30,486 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of COF stock opened at $182.02 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.98 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Argus decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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