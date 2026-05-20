Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock worth $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $546.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.61 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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