Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $19.81 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,802,366,000 after acquiring an additional 588,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,932,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,381,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $913,548,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $764,725,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $14,689,807. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $302.37 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.17 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average is $288.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME continues to benefit from solid fundamentals, including a recent earnings beat with stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, plus a healthy dividend that supports shareholder returns.

CME continues to benefit from solid fundamentals, including a recent earnings beat with stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, plus a healthy dividend that supports shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: New activity in CME-linked derivatives products, including growing interest in interest-rate and crypto-related futures, suggests the exchange remains well positioned to capture trading volume and product demand.

New activity in CME-linked derivatives products, including growing interest in interest-rate and crypto-related futures, suggests the exchange remains well positioned to capture trading volume and product demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted CME as an alternative for investors concerned about correlation risk, which reflects the company’s role as a defensive financial market infrastructure name.

Market commentary also noted CME as an alternative for investors concerned about correlation risk, which reflects the company’s role as a defensive financial market infrastructure name. Neutral Sentiment: The company adjourned voting on Class B proposals after a quorum shortfall at its 2026 annual meeting, a procedural issue that is unlikely to change the business outlook but may keep some attention on governance matters. Article Title

The company adjourned voting on Class B proposals after a quorum shortfall at its 2026 annual meeting, a procedural issue that is unlikely to change the business outlook but may keep some attention on governance matters. Negative Sentiment: CEO Terrence Duffy sold 35,000 shares and insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling as a cautious signal. Article Title

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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