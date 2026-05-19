Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $26.52 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 4.5%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $462.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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