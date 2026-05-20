Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 29,135 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 29,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.15 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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