Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,624 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.88 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $330.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $394.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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