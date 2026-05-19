Free Trial
The Market Does Not Wait. MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Get the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Envestnet Portfolio Solutions trimmed its Home Depot stake by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,630 shares and leaving it with 127,624 shares worth about $43.9 million.
  • Home Depot reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.72 versus $2.52 expected and revenue of $38.2 billion topping estimates, though sales were still down 3.8% year over year.
  • The company raised its dividend to $2.33 per share quarterly, while analyst sentiment remained mostly positive despite several price-target cuts; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of $401.34.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,624 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.88 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $330.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $394.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines