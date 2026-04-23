EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,522 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.68.

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EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5%

EOG opened at $133.05 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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