EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,629 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Stephens decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9%

EOG opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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