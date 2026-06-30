EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stake Boosted by Conscious Wealth Investments LLC

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.4% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,310 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $177.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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