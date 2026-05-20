EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,223 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 38,499 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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