Eos Management L.P. Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,831 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. Teleflex accounts for about 1.5% of Eos Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eos Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,154,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,262 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Teleflex by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Teleflex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $138.73 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $912.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex's quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Teleflex from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Further Reading

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