EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,326 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $222.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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