Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $50.28 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,618.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,189 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 309,091 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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