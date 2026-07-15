Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Equinix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,023.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,064.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $972.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,155.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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