Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 196,382 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $87,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 266.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 233.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,084.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,056.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $986.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here