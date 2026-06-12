Equity Investment Corp Sells 17,788 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $98,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.72 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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