Equity Residential $EQR Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433,423 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Equity Residential worth $321,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.8% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equity Residential's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.7025 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.25 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

See Also

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