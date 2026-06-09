Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 207,935 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,405 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 207,935 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after buying an additional 1,724,758 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183,142 shares of company stock worth $354,076,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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