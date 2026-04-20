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Ervin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Ervin Investment Management LLC cut its Alphabet stake by 93.4% in Q4, selling 29,994 shares and retaining 2,120 shares valued at $664,000, making GOOGL just 0.3% of its portfolio.
  • Insiders and major shareholders sold heavily this quarter—Director John L. Hennessy and 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv were among sellers, with insiders liquidating 2,069,794 shares worth about $104.85 million in total.
  • Analyst sentiment is bullish on AI/cloud momentum with multiple price-target raises (some up to ~$420) and a consensus Moderate Buy; Alphabet also beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates and pays a $0.21 quarterly dividend (≈0.2% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alphabet.

Ervin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 29,994 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $341.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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