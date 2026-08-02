Essential Partners LLC Has $137,000 Position in 3M Company $MMM

Essential Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Essential Partners LLC's holdings in 3M were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,713 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $177.21.

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3M Stock Up 0.3%

MMM stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $184.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 115.87% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.800-8.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. 3M's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

3M Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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