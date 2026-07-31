Essential Partners LLC Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Essential Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Essential Partners LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $298.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $298.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $12,343,380.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,796,240.36. This trade represents a 64.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,951.78. This represents a 91.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock valued at $496,879,031. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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