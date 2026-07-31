Essential Partners LLC Sells 18,503 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Essential Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 18,503 shares during the quarter. Essential Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $91.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. AMD Intel stocks soar on Thursday: here's why

Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan

Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. TSMC Stock Gains on Report of Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. Negative Sentiment: Intel now faces elevated expectations after its sharp recovery. Commentary warns that valuation, ambitious spending plans, restructuring costs, and continued foundry execution risks could make the stock vulnerable if AI growth fails to accelerate as projected.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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