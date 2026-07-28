Estate Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,879 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $91,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Family Manage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 107.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,728.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,833.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,577.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $655.96 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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