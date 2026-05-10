Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Ventas by 97.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $170,946,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,151,182,000 after buying an additional 1,802,515 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Ventas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,580,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,985,000 after buying an additional 120,825 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,184,175. This trade represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8%

VTR stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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