Ethic Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,543 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 723.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Carrier Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.57.

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Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.79 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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