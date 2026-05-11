Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,274 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,274 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $258,854,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $362,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $157,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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