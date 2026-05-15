Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,923 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 59,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1%

UPS opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for UPS in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business.

Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business. Positive Sentiment: A separate bullish article highlighted UPS as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Article: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

A separate bullish article highlighted as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented on UPS in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article: Jim Cramer on United Parcel

Jim Cramer commented on in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Article: United Parcel Board Member Resigns Following Fed Appointment

United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered UPS earnings estimates for Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that profit growth could slow over the next few years.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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