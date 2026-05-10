Ethic Inc. Sells 10,203 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $163.93 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 43,933 shares of company stock worth $7,135,413 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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