Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,102 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Qnity Electronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qnity Electronics this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Q stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion and a PE ratio of 89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.14. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $171.52.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Qnity Electronics's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

See Also

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